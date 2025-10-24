BP Aktie 987952 / US0556221044
25.10.2025 00:10:44
BP Restarts Whiting Refinery After Fire And Power Outage
(RTTNews) - Following a brief outage and evacuation brought on by a power outage on Friday morning, BP Plc reported that operations at its 440,000 barrel per day Whiting refinery in Indiana have resumed. The business verified that all employees had safely returned to the site and that power had been restored.
According to BP's statement, the outage, which happened outside the facility, momentarily stopped production. According to industry watchdog IIR Energy, the company was working to restart its fluid catalytic cracking unit, which produces 110,000 barrels per day.
The restart comes after an operational incident forced several units offline, resulting in a fire that started at the refinery last week. According to BP, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was quickly put out.
The Whiting refinery, which produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, is BP's largest and among the largest in the nation. It is situated in the Midwest of the United States.
Additionally, the facility started scheduled maintenance on important units, such as the catalyst cracker and crude processing unit, in mid-September. The work is expected to continue for roughly two months.
Nachrichten zu BP plc (Spons. ADRS)
|
20.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: BP stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.25
|BP-Aktie aber schwach: Raffineriemargen steigen voraussichtlich - Produktion nimmt zu (Dow Jones)
|
13.10.25
|BP verkauft Anteile an Nordsee-Gasfeld - Aktie zeigt positive Reaktion (Dow Jones)
|
10.10.25
|BP-Aktie schwächelt dennoch, Venture Global-Aktie tiefrot: Sieg in Schiedsverfahren gegen Venture Global (Dow Jones)
|
02.10.25
|Neuer BP-Chef treibt Transformationsstrategie des Konzerns voran - Aktie verliert (Dow Jones)
|
29.09.25
|BP trifft Investitionsentscheidung - Aktie leicht im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
24.09.25
|BP-Aktie schwächer: BP-Tochter plant womöglich Veräusserung von spanischem Solarprojekt (Dow Jones)
|
05.08.25
|BP-Gewinnrückgang fällt moderater aus als erwartet - Aktie steigt (AWP)