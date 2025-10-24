Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’568 0.1%  SPI 17’349 0.1%  Dow 47’207 1.0%  DAX 24’240 0.1%  Euro 0.9258 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’675 0.1%  Gold 4’112 -0.3%  Bitcoin 88’344 0.9%  Dollar 0.7955 0.0%  Öl 65.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Meme Stock ETF feiert Comeback - jetzt mit aktivem Management
Bullenmarkt hält an: Abhängigkeit von grossen Tech-Aktien schürt zunehmende Sorgen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Newmont-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Newmont schlägt Prognosen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BP Aktie 987952 / US0556221044

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.10.2025 00:10:44

BP Restarts Whiting Refinery After Fire And Power Outage

BP
30.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Following a brief outage and evacuation brought on by a power outage on Friday morning, BP Plc reported that operations at its 440,000 barrel per day Whiting refinery in Indiana have resumed. The business verified that all employees had safely returned to the site and that power had been restored.

According to BP's statement, the outage, which happened outside the facility, momentarily stopped production. According to industry watchdog IIR Energy, the company was working to restart its fluid catalytic cracking unit, which produces 110,000 barrels per day.

The restart comes after an operational incident forced several units offline, resulting in a fire that started at the refinery last week. According to BP, there were no reported injuries, and the fire was quickly put out.

The Whiting refinery, which produces gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, is BP's largest and among the largest in the nation. It is situated in the Midwest of the United States.

Additionally, the facility started scheduled maintenance on important units, such as the catalyst cracker and crude processing unit, in mid-September. The work is expected to continue for roughly two months.

Nachrichten zu BP plc (Spons. ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten