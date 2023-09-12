|Chefwechsel?
|
12.09.2023 20:13:40
BP-Aktie: BP-Chef plant angeblich Rücktritt
BP-Chef Bernard Looney soll einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge von seinem Posten zurücktreten.
BP konnte laut Financial Times zunächst keine Stellungnahme abgeben.
LONDON (Dow Jones)
