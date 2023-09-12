Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Chefwechsel? 12.09.2023

BP-Aktie: BP-Chef plant angeblich Rücktritt

BP-Chef Bernard Looney soll einem Zeitungsbericht zufolge von seinem Posten zurücktreten.

Wie die Financial Times unter Berufung auf mit der Angelegenheit vertraute Personen berichtet, erfolgt der Rücktritt nach weniger als vier Jahren an der Spitze. Looney ist im Jahr 1991 zu dem Energieriesen gekommen. Ein Sprecher von BP konnte laut Financial Times zunächst keine Stellungnahme abgeben.

LONDON (Dow Jones)

