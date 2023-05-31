|
Boyden Congratulates New Global Practice Leaders as Specialization Drives Growth
Strategic focus on sector expertise boosts growth and client success in driving innovation, business transformation and social impact
NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, congratulates its new global practice leaders, recognized for their knowledge, expertise and commitment to their industries, clients and global colleagues.
"Boyden’s deep sector expertise is a cornerstone of our growth strategy. It enables our partners to share their local expertise, knowledge of leadership talent and the latest developments worldwide,” commented Chad Hesters, President & CEO, Boyden. "Our global practice leaders are appointed for their collegial leadership capabilities, support for excellence in client service and cross-border collaboration to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
Boyden’s new global practice leaders are:
- CEO & Board Services: Armin Meier, Managing Partner, Switzerland and Jörg Kasten, Managing Partner, Germany
- Human Resources: Diane Turek Pire, Partner, United States (Summit, New Jersey)
- Financial Services: Michael Lewis, Partner, Canada
- Healthcare & Life Sciences: Nick Bellwood, Partner, UK & Ireland
- Industrial: Helga Kayser-Dörr and Jutta Menzenbach, Managing Partners, Germany
- Professional Services: Pierre Fouques Duparc, Managing Partner, France
- Technology:
Rick Wargo, Partner, United States (Seattle)
Boyden’s sector specialization delivers on client needs through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting. The firm’s global practices continue to evolve to provide expertise in innovative and fast-growth areas such as autonomous vehicles, fintech, medtech, private equity & venture capital. Boyden works with publicly-quoted, private, family-owned and social impact organizations.
About Boyden
Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.
Contacts:
|Chris Swee
Chief Marketing Officer, Boyden
T: +1 914 747 0172
E: cswee@boyden.com
