BOXABL Aktie 157748329 / US10316W1071
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
15.09.2026 12:57:26
Boxabl Appoints Larry King As CFO, Heather Clayton As CAO; Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Boxabl Inc. (BXBL) announced the appointment of Larry King as Chief Financial Officer and Heather Clayton as Chief Accounting Officer.
King most recently served as an independent consultant. Meanwhile, Clayton brings nearly a decade of experience building and scaling finance and accounting functions for fast-growing, multi-entity organizations.
Speaking about the appointment, King commented, "I look forward to strengthening our financial infrastructure, supporting our manufacturing growth, and helping build the systems and reporting rigor that will serve BOXABL well as a public company for years to come."
In pre-market hours, BXBL was trading at $3.71, down 6.78 percent on the Nasdaq.
Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief
Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu BOXABL Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu BOXABL Inc Registered Shs
Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise und KI-Bedenken belasten: SMI gibt kräftig nach -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt stecken Verluste ein. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Dienstag rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.