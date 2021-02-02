SMI 10’802 0.6%  SPI 13’466 0.7%  Dow 30’634 1.4%  DAX 13’787.5000 1.2%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’585 1.5%  Gold 1’833 -1.4%  Bitcoin 31’254 3.9%  Dollar 0.8994 0.3%  Öl 57.6 2.5% 
02.02.2021 15:55:00

Boveta Nutrition Improving Cattle Feeding Efficiency and Herd Profitability

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boveta Nutrition is a startup that's created an innovative feed formulation for dairy farmers and beef producers that improves feed efficiency and increases milk and beef production while reducing wet waste and methane gas emissions. The company estimates its model can improve income over feed costs by 8-12%.

In addition, by implementing the Boveta Nutrition diet and reducing fibrous feed, methane can be reduced by as much as 10-40%.

The patent-pending algorithm from Boveta Nutrition is based on 30 years of research. The new feeding system allows farmers and feed lot operators to identify diet deficiencies and create a better formulated diet, utilizing targeted proteins that meet the energy and amino acid requirements of cattle. For dairy farmers, the formulation can deliver up to a 10% net gain in daily production.

Boveta Nutrition's feed formulation ensures nutrients are being delivered more precisely so animals consume less feed yet maintain, or even increase, their gain. With a reduction in feed intake, less manure and methane gas are produced. In addition, once the diet has been optimized, fibrous feed can be reduced or potentially eliminated, resulting in an even greater reduction of waste and methane.

Boveta Nutrition was co-founded by Monty Kerley, PhD, and Rodney Jones in 2018. Kerley is the company's founding researcher and specializes in animal sciences and ruminant nutrition for beef and dairy cattle. Jones serves as the company chairman. In addition to its founders, Boveta is led by a team of agriculture veterans, including Mike Cecava, PhD, director of commercial applications, and Greg Mills, president and CEO.  Both men have more than 30 years of agriculture experience. 

"Not only does our scientific formulation improve production, it also can lead to better herd economic results," says Mills.  "Our precise formulation leads to more efficient output, better health and less waste in the process."

Boveta Nutrition is currently finalizing results from field research it conducted with dairy operations last year.  The company plans to release those results in the coming weeks.

For more information about Boveta Nutrition, visit boveta.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boveta-nutrition-improving-cattle-feeding-efficiency-and-herd-profitability-301220200.html

SOURCE Boveta Nutrition

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 265.90
2.43 %
Alcon 66.56
2.24 %
CS Group 12.05
2.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 420.10
1.89 %
CieFinRichemont 84.26
1.71 %
Roche Hldg G 312.30
0.16 %
Nestle 102.50
0.16 %
Novartis 80.83
-0.06 %
Swisscom 483.50
-0.08 %
Givaudan 3’588.00
-1.78 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:02
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:01
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
14:58
Vontobel: Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Callable Single BRCs
14:30
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
09:47
SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020 - Arbeitsplatzabbau
Die Wahrscheinlichkeit des Unwahrscheinlichen: Darum ist die Corona-Pandemie kein "Schwarzer Schwan"
Clariant-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Robinhood schränkt Handel mit Gamestop-Aktien weiter ein - Gamestop-Aktien auf Talfahrt
So rückt der Blockchain- & Bitcoin-Boom Krypto-Aktien in den Fokus
Erst Gamestop, nun Silber? Hobby-Spekulanten drängen in Rohstoffmarkt
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie höher
Roche-Aktie im Plus: EMA prüft Roche-Antikörper-Medikament für Einsatz gegen Corona
Leclanché-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Batteriesystem für Lastwagen und Busse lanciert
Wall Street schliesst in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow im Plus -- SMI und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
An der Wall Street dürften Anleger heute zugreifen. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den Märkten in Fernost herrschte am Dienstag Zuversicht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit