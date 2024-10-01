|
01.10.2024 17:45:00
Bouygues : Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting rights
REGULATED INFORMATION
MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS
Paris, 01/10/2024
Article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
|
Date
|
Shares
|
Voting rights
|
Theoretical (1)
|
Exercisable (2)
|30 September 2024
|379,265,439
|492,814,327
|489,981,540
(1) In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
(2) For information purposes only, this number has been calculated net of the shares for which voting rights have been suspended.
The information is also available in the "Regulated Information" section of the Bouygues website.
BOUYGUES SA
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €378,957,297
Registered office: 32, avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Reg No. 572 015 246 Paris - I.E. FR 29 572 015 246
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Bouygues S.A.
Analysen zu Bouygues S.A.
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastung durch Nahost-Sorgen: SMI im Minus -- DAX schwächelt -- Nikkei letztlich etwas höher - Start der Goldenen Woche in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt suchten die Anleger am Dienstag das Weite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt Verluste ein. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in der Verlustzone. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}