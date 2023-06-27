Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bouygues Aktie [Valor: 487662 / ISIN: FR0000120503]
27.06.2023 17:46:36

Bouygues completes capital increase reserved for employees

Bouygues
29.50 EUR -0.34%
Press release 

Paris, 27/06/2023 

BOUYGUES COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

As announced in its press release of 14 April 2023, Bouygues today carried out a capital increase of €150 million, inclusive of share premium, as part of the Bouygues Confiance n°12 employee share ownership plan.

The capital increase was reserved for employees of French companies belonging to the Group, effected via a dedicated mutual fund ("FCPE”), the units in which will be subject to a lock-up period of five years except where early release is allowed under the law. As a result, 6,845,564 new shares were issued at a subscription price of €21.912.

Following the capital increase, the capital of Bouygues is made up of 381,332,341 shares with a par value of €1 each, equating to a total share capital of €381,332,341.

ABOUT BOUYGUES        

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction,
Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), energies and services (Equans) media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Attachment


