Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'149 -0.7%  SPI 14'524 -0.7%  Dow 37'318 -0.1%  DAX 16'432 -0.8%  Euro 0.9416 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'402 -1.0%  Gold 2'006 -1.1%  Bitcoin 36'731 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8671 0.7%  Öl 77.2 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047Swiss Re12688156Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405
Top News
OKB-Aktie: OKB schätzt SIGNA-Engagement auf 24,3 Millionen Franken
Verizon-Aktie unter Druck: Verizon kündigt Milliardenabschreibung an
Plug Power-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug: Anleger strafen Plug Power wegen ruhiger Nachrichtenlage ab
Kursrutsch von Spirit Airlines-Aktie geht weiter: Gericht stoppt Fusion von Spirit Airlines mit JetBlue Airways
Kryptokurse am Nachmittag
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings Aktie [Valor: 2758539 / ISIN: GG00B1FQG453]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2024 18:00:00

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) - Final NAV

finanzen.net zero Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings
25.40 EUR 0.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 29/12/2023.

Final NAV

 Euro SharesSterling Shares
Final NAV€    27.5481£    24.5700
Final MTD return     0.37 %     0.47 %
Final YTD return    -0.80 %     0.59 %
Final ITD return   175.48 %   145.70 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.
Emmanuel Gavaudan +44 (0) 20 3751 5389       Email    : info@bgam-uk.com

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund ICAV has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

  • all investment is subject to risk;
  • results in the past are no guarantee of future results;
  • the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and
  • if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boussard & Gavaudan Holdings LTD

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 Why palladium matters to the growth of the platinum market
09:46 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2024
08:39 SMI präsentiert sich stabil
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
07:44 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Juli-Hoch erneut getestet
16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'551.51 19.86 6SSMOU
Short 11'804.75 13.56 NMSSMU
Short 12'224.99 8.97 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'148.56 17.01.2024 17:31:21
Long 10'640.00 19.57
Long 10'423.82 13.90 SSPM6U
Long 9'951.05 8.83 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie mit gewaltigem Kursrutsch: Meyer Burger ewartet operativen Verlust - Neues Geld benötigt
BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von fünf Milliarden Franken - Analysten begeistert
DocMorris-Aktie steigt dennoch: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Dämpfer für Zinssenkungsfantasien: SMI beendet Handel nach neuem Jahrestief in Rot -- DAX letztendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
UBS-Aktie trotzdem schwach: Offenbar Freispruch im Geldwäsche-Prozess gegen ehemaligen CS-Berater Lescaudron
Kursschwäche genutzt: ARK-Investorin Cathie Wood hat Tesla-Aktien zugekauft
Hoffnung auf Zinssenkungen schrumpft: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI kämpft sich letztlich nach oben -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Bären dominierten an Asiens Börsen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit