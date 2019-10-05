+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.10.2019 09:35:16

BOURBON: Press release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Marseilles, October 5, 2019

             

             

             

             

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 49783749 50.00 % 10.60 %
ABB N / Lonza Group N / Sika AG 49783750 69.00 % 8.40 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Hermès International S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE / Swatch Group I 49783751 59.00 % 7.60 %

             

Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

Search operations carried out since September 26 by the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana and the French Navy have enabled to find three survivors of the Bourbon Rhode shipwreck, as well as the bodies of four of our seafarers. Seven other crewmembers are still missing.

Several vessels have continued to survey the search area today, with no results for the past 4 days. The CROSS has decided to make the search operation evolve. It will regularly disseminate messages to vessels in the shipwreck zone and ask them to carry out adapted watch.

"BOURBON and all its employees are in mourning today and I would like to reiterate our sincere condolences and our full support to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are working in close cooperation with the various stakeholders to understand the facts and circumstances of this tragedy. Finally, we thank the entire maritime community for its many signs of solidarity, so precious in these difficult times. I would like to reiterate our heartfelt thanks to the CROSS teams, the crews of the French Navy and the commercial vessels involved in search operations," BOURBON Corporation CEO Gael Bodénès declared.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS


BOURBON Media relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders  Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607 
investor-relations@bourbon-online.com 		+33 144 824 634
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
   
   
Corporate Communication  
Christelle Loisel  
+33 491 136 732
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com 		 
   

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Bourbon S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bourbon S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Nachfragesorgen setzen Ölpreisen zu
04.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf RWE AG
04.10.19
Vontobel: Mit reduziertem Risiko am Kurspotenzial der Versicherer partizipieren
04.10.19
US-Zinshoffnungen helfen SMI aus dem Keller
04.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtskorrektur im Abwärtstrend / Novartis – Kursrutsch aus dem Trendkanal?
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bourbon S.A. 3.88 1.31% Bourbon S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ARYZTA-Aktie hebt ab: ARYZTA verkauft Mehrheit seiner Picard-Beteiligung
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto
SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple-Chef sieht neuen Smartphone-Wachstumszyklus - Apple-Aktie im Plus
Implenia-Aktie im Minus: Implenia vom "aggressiven" Vorgehen seiner Aktionäre überrascht
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
KW 40: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin und Co.: Müssen Anleger für ihre Kryptogeschäfte Steuern zahlen?
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst wieder über 12'000er Marke -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag schlussendlich zulegen. Der deutsche Markt kletterte ins Plus. Der Arbeitsmarktbericht sorgte für Entspannung an den US-Börsen. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News