+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.09.2019 17:38:22

BOURBON: Press Release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode

Marseilles, September 28, 2019

             

             

             

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 49783749 50.00 % 10.60 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 49783719 55.00 % 9.20 %
ABB N / Lonza Group N / Sika AG 49783750 69.00 % 8.40 %

             

             

Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode

In the context of search operations of tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode started on September 26, the mobilized rescue teams have recovered a lifeboat with 3 crew members on board, the lifeboat having been identified by a Falcon 50 especially equipped for this type of mission and sent by the French Navy.  The 3 crew members are currently taken in charge by the medical support team onboard the commercial vessel, which provided assistance, and are currently placed under medical observation.

It has been confirmed that the vessel has sunk. The search continues to be carried out in weather conditions that are improving. All necessary means are implemented by the Cross AG and the French Navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the State’s maritime authority, namely numerous flyovers carried out by the Falcon 50 over the search zone. Numerous commercial vessels have had their course changed in order to bring assistance, as well as a plane of the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

The crisis cell put into place by BOURBON works in very close collaboration with the Cross AG and the French Navy. BOURBON’s teams are mobilized to keep the families of the crew members informed and bring them full support in this difficult time.

An update on the situation will be published soon.

ABOUT BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services, both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms. These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels and the expertise of more than 8,200 skilled employees. Through its 31 operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of service and safety.

BOURBON provides three operating activities (Marine & Logistics, Mobility and Subsea Services) and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.

In 2018, BOURBON'S revenue came to €689.5 million and the company operated a fleet of 483 vessels.

Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector, BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

CONTACTS


BOURBONMedia relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investor Relations, analysts, shareholders  Vilizara Lazarova
+33 140 138 607 
investor-relations@bourbon-online.com
+33 144 824 634
vilizara.lazarova@consultants.publicis.fr
  
  
Corporate Communication  
Christelle Loisel 
+33 491 136 732
christelle.loisel@bourbon-online.com
 
  

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Bourbon S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bourbon S.A.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.09.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.09.19
DAX-Future: Fehlender Abgabedruck
27.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Siemens AG, Allianz SE, adidas AG
27.09.19
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit beflügelt SMI
27.09.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Marke von 1,10 USD gefallen / Nestlé – Bodenbildung und neuer Anstieg?
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bourbon S.A. 3.56 -2.47% Bourbon S.A.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoffspezialist im Fokus: Erobert NEL bald China?
Reflation voraus? Wie Anleger mit hohen Zinsen und hoher Inflation umgehen
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Wirecard-Aktie im Blick: UBS ist wenig optimistisch
Logitect-Aktie gewinnt: Logitech übernimmt den Streaming-Spezialisten Streamlabs
Wells Fargo-Aktie legt kräftig zu: US-Bank Wells Fargo hat einen neuen Chef
KW 39: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
ALSO geht weitere Kooperation für Cybersecurity-Plattform ein - ALSO-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Sunrise-Aktien gewinnen: freenet will Sunrise-Aktien nicht kurzfristig verkaufen
Tesla angeklagt: Verschwieg Elon Musk wichtige Informationen vor der SolarCity-Übernahme?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB