24.06.2019 18:15:00

Boucher Nissan of Greenfield Offers Great Deals for the 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport

GREENFIELD, Wis., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2019 Nissan Rogue Sport is Nissan's best-selling model, and it's easy to see why with its low price, athletic design, impressive driving dynamics, a comfortable interior and many advanced technologies and premium features. Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield makes it an affordable proposition to get behind the wheel of the 2019 Rogue Sport with its many specials.

At Boucher Nissan of Greenfield, SUV shoppers can get the base-level 2019 Rogue Sport S trim for $22,245, with a Boucher Discount of $1,340. The mid-level 2019 Rogue Sport SV trim costs $22,670, with a Boucher Discount of $1,365. The top-of-the-line 2019 Rogue Sport SL trim costs $28,498, with a Boucher Discount of $1,327. All of these models have an additional $1,500 in incentives.

For even greater savings, Boucher Nissan of Greenfield offers significant discounts on its 2018 Nissan Rogue Sport models. The 2019 Rogue Sport SV costs $19,853, with a Boucher Discount of $7,222, while the 2018 Rogue Sport SL costs $23,373, with a Boucher Discount of $7,547.

The Rogue Sport has an athletic design, with a sleek body, sharp edges and a dynamic presence. The beautiful styling continues into the cabin, with spatial symmetry and a "gliding wing" design. The Rogue Sport can comfortably seat up to five passengers and offers a generous amount of storage space, with a maximum cargo capacity of 61.1 cubic-feet.

The Rogue Sport delivers excellent performance with its 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine, which churns out 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. With the available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, drivers of the Rogue Sport can count on excellent traction in adverse weather conditions and when driving over rough terrains.

SUV shoppers in Southeastern Wisconsin can find out more information about the Rogue Sport and other Nissan models at Boucher Nissan of Greenfield by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.bouchernissangreenfield.com, calling (833) 539-2572 or visiting in person at 4141 South 108th Street in Greenfield.

 

SOURCE Boucher Nissan of Greenfield

