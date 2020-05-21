Bottomline Recognized as Cash Management Leader

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today said it has achieved Best-in-Class status in the just-released Aite Matrix: The Leading Providers of U.S. Cash Management Technology, 2020. The report evaluated providers in four areas (Vendor Stability, Client Strength, Client Service and Product Features). Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ led all providers in three of those areas, sharing leadership in a fourth with one other provider.



Digital Banking IQ is an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments that enables financial institutions to engage intelligently with customers, deliver a unified digital experience, and acquire, deepen and grow relationships.

Citations in the report’s evaluation of Bottomline include:

"Bottomline is able to offer both bank clients and their business end users a powerful engine for next-best actions and insights into their business at a level currently unmatched by most other cash management providers.” "Its Digital Banking IQ platform is both feature-rich and UX strong, with embedded analytics and a forward-looking vision that enables it to stand out from its peers.” "The vendor is now viewed by many as the leading cash management technology provider that U.S.-based banks and vendor competitors are most often chasing.”

Bottomline was selected after a rigorous and thorough evaluation. Aite evaluated nine leading vendors using the Aite Matrix, a highly governed and quantitative vendor evaluation methodology. Participating vendors were required to complete a detailed product request for information (RFI) comprising both qualitative and quantitative questions, conduct a product demo and briefing, and provide active client references.

"Banks today require digital-first thinking from trusted partners who combine engaging experiences with the rich functionality that business customers of all sizes demand,” said Norm DeLuca, Managing Director, Banking Solutions, Bottomline. "We are committed to enabling banks to engage intelligently with customers, deliver a unified digital experience, and acquire, deepen and grow relationships that are anchored in cash management services.”

Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ is currently deployed by leading banks in North America and Europe.