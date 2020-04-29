|
Bottled Beverages See Rising Demand Amid COVID-19 - Popular Online Delivery Services Seeing Greater Orders Than Ever Before
DUBLIN, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the food and beverage industry, "Bottled Beverages Grow by 153% as COVID-19 Keeps Consumers at Home"
In March, US sales of bottled water rose by 52.2% as consumers facing lockdown measures wanted to ensure they would have access to drinking water. Sports drinks also saw increased demand, with sales increasing by 30.2% in the same period. This is partly due to panic-buying as well as the fact that some consumers turn to sports drinks for electrolytes when feeling ill.
Sparkling and still flavored waters also saw 28.1% growth during this time. The closure of restaurants and bars has driven demand for delivery of alcoholic beverages that consumers can enjoy in their homes. Popular online delivery services like Saucy and Drizly are seeing greater orders than ever before.
