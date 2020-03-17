Botox and Cosmetic Procedures of All Types are Best Performed by a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, says Dr. Michael A. Jazayeri

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A March 4article on The Province reports on an ongoing investigation into a woman who allegedly claimed to be a medical doctor before performing Botox injections and other cosmetic procedures despite multiple court orders to stop. On February 20, the woman was caught administering Botox injections at a "Botox and filler party" and is awaiting another court appearance. Orange County-based board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael A. Jazayeri says that the individuals who received injections from the woman are lucky they have not experienced any known adverse effects. While injectable-based procedures such as Botox are simpler than plastic surgery, undergoing cosmetic or medical procedures from anyone who is not licensed to do so is taking a serious risk, says Dr. Jazayeri. Botox, he notes, is derived from a neurotoxin and it takes a medical professional who knows what they are doing to administer it safely and, also important, to ensure that it has the desired flattering impact.

Dr. Jazayeri says that there are always unlicensed or otherwise suspicious or insufficiently trained individuals performing cosmetic procedures at discounted rates, promising good results but knowingly risking the health and safety of patients. The problem, says the plastic surgeon, is that these unauthorized individuals are unlikely to have the proper experience and knowledge – not to mention the moral scruples – to safely perform such procedures.

The doctor emphasizes that, with a board-certified plastic surgeon, Botox injections and fillers are extremely safe and typically produce outstanding results when performed by a skilled physician with a strong aesthetic sense. He adds that it's true that Botox can be administered under the supervision of other types of MDs but it is always best to stick with the experts in any field. He notes that plastic surgeons have to undergo an additional two years of training that other types of physicians do not and they are routinely tasked with improving the appearance of all types of patients in a great many ways. Board-certified plastic surgeons have an in-depth understanding of facial rejuvenation from both a medical and an aesthetic perspective that other types of doctors likely do not possess.

An example of this, notes Dr. Jazayeri, is that patients who are considering a more permanent type of facial rejuvenation should know that Botox can be used in conjunction with a surgical facelift. It takes the skill, experience, and aesthetic sense of a first-rate plastic surgeon to get the best possible results from such a procedure, says the Orange County plastic surgeon.

SOURCE Michael A. Jazayeri, M.D.