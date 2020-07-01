Botkeeper Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Attestation

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Botkeeper , a leading automated bookkeeping solution that works hand-in-hand with Accounting Firms to help grow their business, improve margins, and deliver better service to their clients by augmenting manual and tedious bookkeeping work, announced today that it successfully completed an audit established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to certify its SOC 2 Type 1 compliance for its automated bookkeeping platform.

Botkeeper's SOC 2 Type 1 audit verifies that an independent accounting firm reviewed and tested the company's internal controls and confirmed that they meet the AICPA's rigorous requirements for security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. Botkeeper is one of the first automated accounting solutions to achieve this accreditation.

Botkeeper's cloud-based platform, which provides an automated bookkeeping solution that combines Artificial Intelligence with light human assistance, met the AICPA standard with zero exceptions, the highest security standard set by the organization.

"I couldn't be more delighted with this achievement," said Enrico Palmerino, Co-founder, and CEO of Botkeeper. "We've established an outstanding team that has gotten us to this amazing milestone as one of the first in our space to achieve attestation. Botkeeper has been committed to security and data protection since day one. We own our own IP and protect client data with 256-bit encryption; that's the same level of encryption you'll find with online banking and shopping. All of our systems and databases are located in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers within the US. At Botkeeper, we leverage AWS security products to ensure that our systems and infrastructure are configured in accordance with security and compliance best practices. We also require mandatory annual employee information security training."

Botkeeper Chief Technology Officer Justin Whitehead was equally enthusiastic about the achievement in saying "I'm really excited about the SOC 2 attestation because it emphasizes how seriously we focus on security, scalability and data integrity.... and helps us hold ourselves accountable with bringing those best practices to the market." Justin went onto explain that obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 attestation is part of Botkeeper's continued commitment to operating under the highest standards of security and confidentiality for its clients. "Accounting Firms can offer an automated bookkeeping experience to their clients with the utmost confidence that private information will remain safe and secure with Botkeeper."

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper provides secure automated bookkeeping support to Accounting firms and businesses by using a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Clients receive 24/7 accounting and support as well as incredible insight into their financials with interactive dashboards and unlimited reporting. Botkeeper's Accounting Partners are able to grow their book of business and provide high-quality services to their clients, increasing their ability to take on new clients, all while getting spotless financials at tax time—all while reducing overhead. Botkeeper is the only solution of its kind, acting as a force multiplier for business owners and Accounting firms. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in North Carolina, New York, and Balanga. To learn more about Botkeeper, visit botkeeper.com.

About AICPA

Founded in 1887, the AICPA represents the CPA profession nationally regarding rule-making and standard-setting and serves as an advocate before legislative bodies, public interest groups, and other professional organizations. The AICPA develops standards for audits of private companies and other services by CPAs, provides educational guidance materials to its members, develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, and monitors and enforces compliance with the profession's technical and ethical standards.

The AICPA's founding established accountancy as a profession distinguished by rigorous educational requirements, high professional standards, a strict code of professional ethics, a licensing status, and a commitment to serving the public interest.

