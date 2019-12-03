03.12.2019 15:30:00

Botify Teams Up with Looker to Integrate Search Data Into Key Dashboards for a More Robust View of Website Performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise SEO platform, Botify, announced today that it will now make relevant SEO data available via Looker's unified data platform, arming customers with a centralized and more accurate view of their website performance.

Enterprise Search Marketing (PRNewsfoto/Botify)

By elevating data from organic search, one of the most critical marketing channels for brands, within Looker's business intelligence platform, customers benefit from scaled access and visibility of SEO data among executive stakeholders, teams, and markets. Furthermore, the integration makes it easier for brands to tie SEO data to key business metrics, as well as overlay it with data from additional channels such as direct traffic or paid media to uncover insights and power smarter decisions, faster.

"Botify provides enterprise brands with a wealth of data and insights about the health and performance of their website," said Meryl Serouya, vp partner strategy at Botify.  "And while that data has the power to uncover incredible opportunities for increased traffic, conversions, and revenue, it's even more powerful when analyzed alongside other business and channel metrics. By partnering with Looker, we remove the barriers and complexities associated with manually integrating fragmented data sources and help our customers realize the impact of SEO on business performance."

"We're thrilled to have Botify as a member of the Looker Partner Ecosystem," said Shohei Narron, technology alliances manager at Looker. "Together, we further our mission to give organizations, across all departments, a fresh and unified view of the data to drive their business forward. SEO technology partners are essential to our ecosystem and and we're excited to deliver this value to our joint customers."

Customers can leverage the pre-built Botify Looker Blocks® that align with Botify's full-funnel SEO methodology from crawling to conversion, or further customize them for their exact business needs. Learn more about the partnership by visiting the Botify blog.

About Botify

Founded in 2012, Botify created the new standard methodology and platform to drive transparency and simplicity for modern enterprise SEO.

Today, Botify is used by many of the world's largest enterprises to drive sustainable and profitable outcomes from the organic search channel.

Botify works with more than 500 companies across industries including e-commerce (Jet.com, Macy's, Farfetch), e-travel (Expedia, TUI), media (Axel Springer, Condé Nast, Refinery29), marketplace (eBay, RetailMeNot, Monster), and digital agencies (Merkle, iProspect, GroupM).

Botify is a fast-growing, VC-backed, SaaS company with $27M in funding and offices in New York, Seattle, Paris, and London.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/botify-teams-up-with-looker-to-integrate-search-data-into-key-dashboards-for-a-more-robust-view-of-website-performance-300968202.html

SOURCE Botify

Nachrichten

