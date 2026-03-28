Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’570 -0.6%  SPI 17’552 -0.6%  Dow 45’167 -1.7%  DAX 22’301 -1.4%  Euro 0.9191 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’506 -1.1%  Gold 4’508 2.2%  Bitcoin 52’695 -3.6%  Dollar 0.7985 0.5%  Öl 112.6 6.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Roche149905998Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UBS-Aktie: Ausschüttungen für drei vor Fusion stehende Immobilienfonds festgelegt
Digitales Gold jagt echtes Silber: Das Duell um die Marktkapitalisierung
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Ripple & Co am Samstagnachmittag am Kryptomarkt
Warnsignal Anleihemarkt: Experten sehen Parallelen zur Finanzkrise - Stagflation voraus?
KW 13: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Boston Scientific Aktie 913577 / US1011371077

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.03.2026 18:17:10

Boston Scientific HI-PEITHO Trial Shows EKOS System Superior In Acute Pulmonary Embolism Treatment

Boston Scientific
55.02 CHF -1.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced positive data from the HI-PEITHO global randomized clinical trial evaluating the use of the EKOS Endovascular System in patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).

The study met the composite primary endpoint, with data demonstrating that the EKOS system plus anticoagulation was superior to the current standard of care - anticoagulation alone - for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.

pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that causes a blockage in one or more pulmonary arteries that bring blood to the lungs, and is the third leading cause of cardiovascular mortality.

Current medical guidelines for treating PE recommend medical management with anticoagulation as the standard of care for patients at all risk levels. A minimally invasive intervention, the EKOS system delivers a low dose of clot-dissolving medication directly to the blood clot and uses ultrasound energy to facilitate the dispersion of the medication deep into the clot to dissolve it.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.