Boston Scientific HI-PEITHO Trial Shows EKOS System Superior In Acute Pulmonary Embolism Treatment

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced positive data from the HI-PEITHO global randomized clinical trial evaluating the use of the EKOS Endovascular System in patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).

The study met the composite primary endpoint, with data demonstrating that the EKOS system plus anticoagulation was superior to the current standard of care - anticoagulation alone - for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism.

pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that causes a blockage in one or more pulmonary arteries that bring blood to the lungs, and is the third leading cause of cardiovascular mortality.

Current medical guidelines for treating PE recommend medical management with anticoagulation as the standard of care for patients at all risk levels. A minimally invasive intervention, the EKOS system delivers a low dose of clot-dissolving medication directly to the blood clot and uses ultrasound energy to facilitate the dispersion of the medication deep into the clot to dissolve it.

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