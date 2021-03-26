MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 28 prior to the conference call.

On May 5, 2021, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Truist Securities 2021 Life Sciences Summit. The session will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media: Investors: Katie Schur Susie Lisa, CFA 508-683-5574 (office) 508-683-5565 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Katie.Schur@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-conference-call-discussing-first-quarter-2021-results-and-participation-in-truist-securities-2021-life-sciences-summit-301256734.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation