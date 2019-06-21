21.06.2019 02:02:00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Results of AGM Voting and Changes to Board of Trustees

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

W. Murray Sadler, Q.C. retires and Paulina Hiebert elected to the Board of Trustees

VANCOUVER, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of unitholders held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

W. Murray Sadler, Q.C. did not stand for re-election and retired as a Trustee of the Fund effective June 19, 2019. Mr. Sadler was a Trustee of the Fund since June 10, 2008 and Chairman of the Fund since June 21, 2018.  Mr. Sadler brought a wealth of knowledge to the Fund and its unitholders.  Mr. Sadler helped guide the Fund through several major events including a global financial crisis and a transaction that saw royalties received by the Fund effectively increase from 4% to 5.5%. The Trustees of the Fund, and the ownership and management of Boston Pizza International Inc. wish to thank Mr. Sadler for the invaluable service he provided, and wish him well in his retirement.

David L. Merrell and Marc Guay were both re-elected to the Board of Trustees of the Fund for the ensuing year. Marc Guay will assume the role of Chairman of the Fund. 

The Fund further announced that Paulina Hiebert was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Fund and appointed as a director of Boston Pizza GP Inc. effective June 19, 2019.  Ms. Hiebert has a legal career spanning over 24 years, with her serving in the role of General Counsel for 16 of those years.  In that time, she has held senior executive positions on The Brick Group Income Fund and The North West Company Inc., both of which were publicly traded during her tenure.

A total of 6,773,123 units and other securities with voting entitlements for the Fund (together, the "Voting Units") were represented at the meeting, being 27.15% of the Fund's issued and outstanding Voting Units.  Detailed results of the ballot votes are provided below:

Proposal

Votes For

Votes For %

Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld
%

Election of David L. Merrell as Trustee

6,598,345

98.21

120,590

1.78

Election of Marc Guay as Trustee

6,591,832

98.11

127,103

1.89

Election of Paulina Hiebert as Trustee

6,572,562

97.80

146,373

2.18

 

At the meeting, by a vote by show of hands, KPMG LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Fund for the ensuing year and the Trustees of the Fund were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002.  Including the May 2019 distribution which is payable on June 28, 2019, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 203 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $319.4 million or $21.22 per unit since 2002.  The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 396 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through over 395 mainly franchisee operated restaurants.  The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964.  BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc. 

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.06.19
Gold – Bullen-Attacke
20.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Energieversorger & Airbus / Boeing
19.06.19
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
19.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
19.06.19
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.06.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Investiert Warren Buffett in diese europäischen Unternehmen?
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
US-Börsen gehen etwas höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
US-Währungshüter belassen Leitzins unverändert und signalisieren Wachsamkeit
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut
Slack-Aktie hebt ab: Slack überzeugt bei Börsengang
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla-Bulle prognostiziert Verdopplung des Aktienwertes
Bond King-Gundlach setzt auf Gold
SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit leichten Gewinnen, DAX fester -- Wall Street und Asiens Aktienmärkte im Plus
Dank der Schützenhilfe der US-Notenbank Fed nahm die Wall Street am Donnerstag weiter Kurs auf neue Rekordstände.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB