+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 01:22:00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces November 2019 Distribution

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of 11.5 cents per unit for November 2019.  The distribution will be paid on December 31, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2019.  The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002.  Including the November 2019 distribution which is payable on December 31, 2019, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 209 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $334.4 million or $21.91 per unit since 2002.  The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 396 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of over $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through over 395 mainly franchisee operated restaurants.  The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964.  BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.19
Gold im Zuge guter US-Konjunkturdaten spürbar gefallen
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
09.12.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Das hat sehr gut gepasst / Facebook – Der Trend bleibt intakt
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonntagstrend: SPD profitiert von Doppelspitze - AfD verliert
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel mit kleinem Abschlag -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. An der US-Börse ging es zum Wochenauftakt leicht abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;