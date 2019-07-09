09.07.2019 23:43:00

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces June 2019 Distribution

Toronto Stock Exchange: BPF.UN

VANCOUVER, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") (TSX: BPF.UN) announced today a cash distribution to unitholders of 11.5 cents per unit for June 2019. The distribution will be paid on July 31, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2019.  The Fund periodically reviews distribution levels based on its policy of stable and sustainable distribution flow to unitholders.

ABOUT US

The Fund is a limited purpose open ended trust with an excellent track record for investors since its IPO in 2002. Including the June 2019 distribution which is payable on July 31, 2019, the Fund has delivered 18 distribution increases and 204 consecutive monthly distributions to unitholders totaling $321.9 million or $21.33 per unit since 2002. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales from the 396 Boston Pizza restaurants included in the Fund's royalty pool.

BPI is Canada's number one casual dining brand with annual gross sales of $1.1 billion serving more than 50 million guests through over 395 mainly franchisee operated restaurants.The Boston Pizza brand has successfully existed for over 50 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964.  BPI has been recognized as a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies and has been a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner for eight consecutive years.

The trustees of the Fund have approved the contents of this news release.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

© Boston Pizza International Inc. 2019

SOURCE Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

