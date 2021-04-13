Boston Hempire Signs Big Deal with IFL's Mass Pirates for 2021 Season

BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indoor Football League is about to kick off the 2021 season and Boston Hempire has just signed on with the Mass Pirates.

Boston Hempire, a national CBD retailer and wholesaler, has signed a deal with the IFL's Massachusetts Pirates as "The Official CBD Partner" for the team. The sponsorship includes a jersey patch on all the organization's game day uniforms worn by the players, which will be seen on regional and nationally televised games via NESN, the official broadcast partner of the Pirates. The partnership also includes in-stadium advertising at the Pirates home field in the DCU Center (Worcester, MA).

Established in 2004, the IFL currently has 12 active teams, each playing 16 games per season. The Mass Pirates moved from the Arena Football League, joining the IFL for the 2021 season and becoming the first East Coast team to be part of the league. In early April, the Pirates acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers WR, Martavis Bryant to help bolster the offense.

Boston Hempire CEO, Brandon Gadles, said "It's always been a big dream of mine to be part of a professional team and in that front office. This is a great opportunity to move in that direction as we look forward to this new partnership with another Massachusetts-based organization."

Boston Hempire's offers a large variety of CBD options. Their full wellness line includes topicals, supplements, and tinctures. These types of products are commonly used for stress, pain, and anxiety, which any team could use on their sidelines. Topicals, such as the relief cream with menthol and powerful salve sticks, can be used directly on the areas where the user is experiencing pain to help promote relief quickly. Tinctures, which have been seen in the PGA, are known to help with the symptoms internally throughout the body. The NHL has also had players touting the benefits of CBD.

Boston Hempire was founded in 2018 and is currently headquartered just south of Boston in Hanover, MA. The extensive line of CBD wellness products they offer are available through the Boston Hempire website. The company also has a national wholesale and distribution network with products reaching to over 8000 stores. To learn more, check out www.bostonhempire.com. Additional information on the Mass Pirates, including team news and ticket sales, can be found at masspiratesfootball.com.

