13.09.2022

Boston Heart Diagnostics Launches Polygenic Risk Scores Empowering the Next Generation of Clinical Genomics

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of the Polygenic Risk Map™. These genetic tests leverage Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) to provide physicians with a much more precise understanding of their patient's absolute genetic risk of complex disease, allowing for the creation of early, personalized intervention strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/Boston Heart Diagnostics)

Boston Heart's Polygenic Risk Map identifies modifiable genetic risk to guide tailored intervention for complex disease.

Currently, genetic risk evaluations predominately rely on the presence of individual genes or genetic variants that identify potential disease risks. By contrast, Polygenic Risk Scores analyze up to several million genetic variants through genome-wide modeling and advanced statistical analysis to distinguish the likelihood of diseases including coronary artery disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, type II diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and others. In turn, PRS has three main clinical applications:

  • Inform prevention strategies, including the prescription of preventative medications
  • Increase precision in existing risk assessments that rely on limited genetic or phenotypic risk markers
  • Better understand cases of chronic diseases where no other risk factors are present

    • The Polygenic Risk Map is available from Boston Heart and can be ordered exclusively by healthcare professionals. The specimen for this test can be collected within a clinical setting or in the convenience of the patient's home. The samples are then shipped in pre-addressed packages to Framingham, MA where Eurofins Laboratory partner, Clinical Enterprise, performs the genetic sequencing. The resulting data is then analyzed through collaboration with Allelica, an industry-leading Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) company. Laboratory reports can be viewed by healthcare providers and patients via Boston Heart Diagnostics' secure portal.

    Healthcare providers can access this testing for their patients by contacting Boston Heart Diagnostics telephonically at 877.425.1252 or by emailing customercare@bostonheartdx.com.

    About Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation

    Boston Heart Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), is transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease and related conditions by providing healthcare providers and their patients with novel, personalized diagnostics and integrated customized lifestyle programs that have the power to change the way clinicians and patients communicate about disease and improve health. For more information on Boston Heart, please visit www.BostonHeartDiagnostics.com.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-heart-diagnostics-launches-polygenic-risk-scores-empowering-the-next-generation-of-clinical-genomics-301622468.html

    SOURCE Boston Heart Diagnostics

