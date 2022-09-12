|
13.09.2022 00:43:00
Boston Heart Diagnostics Launches Polygenic Risk Scores Empowering the Next Generation of Clinical Genomics
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Heart Diagnostics is pleased to announce the availability of the Polygenic Risk Map™. These genetic tests leverage Polygenic Risk Scores (PRS) to provide physicians with a much more precise understanding of their patient's absolute genetic risk of complex disease, allowing for the creation of early, personalized intervention strategies.
Currently, genetic risk evaluations predominately rely on the presence of individual genes or genetic variants that identify potential disease risks. By contrast, Polygenic Risk Scores analyze up to several million genetic variants through genome-wide modeling and advanced statistical analysis to distinguish the likelihood of diseases including coronary artery disease, breast cancer, prostate cancer, type II diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and others. In turn, PRS has three main clinical applications:
The Polygenic Risk Map™ is available from Boston Heart and can be ordered exclusively by healthcare professionals. The specimen for this test can be collected within a clinical setting or in the convenience of the patient's home. The samples are then shipped in pre-addressed packages to Framingham, MA where Eurofins Laboratory partner, Clinical Enterprise, performs the genetic sequencing. The resulting data is then analyzed through collaboration with Allelica, an industry-leading Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) company. Laboratory reports can be viewed by healthcare providers and patients via Boston Heart Diagnostics' secure portal.
Healthcare providers can access this testing for their patients by contacting Boston Heart Diagnostics telephonically at 877.425.1252 or by emailing customercare@bostonheartdx.com.About Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation
Boston Heart Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), is transforming the treatment of cardiovascular disease and related conditions by providing healthcare providers and their patients with novel, personalized diagnostics and integrated customized lifestyle programs that have the power to change the way clinicians and patients communicate about disease and improve health. For more information on Boston Heart, please visit www.BostonHeartDiagnostics.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-heart-diagnostics-launches-polygenic-risk-scores-empowering-the-next-generation-of-clinical-genomics-301622468.html
SOURCE Boston Heart Diagnostics
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Wie konnte die RealUnit Schweiz AG vom Börsengang an der BX Swiss im letzten November profitieren?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG erläutert Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG wie sich die Nachfrage der Investoren aufgrund der Inflation verändert hat und was die RealUnit Schweiz AG besonders auszeichnet.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich fester -- DAX zu Handelsschluss mit klaren Gewinnen -- Nikkei schliesst stark - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenauftakt mit Gewinnen. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag in Grün. Anleger in Japan waren am Montag in Kauflaune, auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong wurde zum Wochenstart nicht gehandelt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}