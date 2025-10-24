Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Boston Beer Company Aktie 116992 / US1005571070

24.10.2025 05:02:49

Boston Beer Company Inc Profit Rises In Q3

Boston Beer Company
189.10 EUR -3.62%
(RTTNews) - Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $46.16 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $33.51 million, or $2.86 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.0% to $571.48 million from $642.13 million last year.

Boston Beer Company Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.16 Mln. vs. $33.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.25 vs. $2.86 last year. -Revenue: $571.48 Mln vs. $642.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 to $9.80