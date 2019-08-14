14.08.2019 04:19:00

Boston Barricade, Inc. Announces Passing of Executive Vice President James Pagano

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Barricade Company, Inc. is saddened to announce today that its Executive Vice President, James Pagano, died peacefully Monday morning surrounded by his family in North Carolina.

Bob Putnam, President and CEO of Boston Barricade, said, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my friend and colleague Jim Pagano.  Jim's charismatic smile and genuine compassion will be missed by us all and we are all better for having the chance to know him." Jim had served as the company's Executive Vice President since 2011 and was also a member of the Executive Committee.

With Jim's tireless pursuit for total customer satisfaction, Boston Barricade grew to be widely recognized as the nation's leader in re-usable modular construction enclosures. "Jim has made an indelible mark on who we are today. All Boston Barricade team members are committed to carrying on Jim's legacy of serving the customer. I'm so thankful that Jim was able to see the completion of Boston Barricade's transition into an Employee Owned Company, rewarding its employees who worked alongside him," stated Bob Putnam

Mr. Pagano was part of the original team that founded the National Retail Account Program and helped to create a distinct style of service based on developing relationships and retail community involvement. Under his leadership, Boston Barricade Company grew from regional mall-based relationships to over 140 national accounts and from six service centers to 14 service centers and two world-class print facilities. Jim served on the SPECS Advisory Board for the organization Chain Store Age. Jim has served in the United Way of Indian River County; and the co-chair of United Way drive. Jim was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Pagano is survived by his wife Janet Pagano and their daughter Erika Pagano.

The Executive Committee expects to make further announcements regarding the plan for succession in the coming days. 

Media Contact:
Adam Acosta
Director of Marketing
772-257-7428

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-barricade-inc-announces-passing-of-executive-vice-president-james-pagano-300901195.html

SOURCE Boston Barricade, Inc.

