WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/bosch-thermotechnology-recalls-buderus-boilers-due-to-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Buderus GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers

Hazard: The siphon can become blocked, leading to a delayed ignition that can damage the boiler's exhaust system, creating a carbon monoxide hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately contact Bosch for a free repair. Consumers who continue to use the boilers while awaiting repair should have a working carbon monoxide alarm installed outside of sleeping areas in the home.



Consumer Contact:

Bosch Thermotechnology at 800-323-1943 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, via email at GB125.35Recall@us.bosch.com; or online at https://www.bosch-thermotechnology.us/us/en/residential/home/ and click on the "Knowledge" tab, then click on "Product Approvals, Certifications & Regulatory Info" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 170

Description: This recall involves Buderus brand GB125-35 oil-condensing boilers distributed by Bosch. The boilers have a blue enclosure, and the GB125-35 model number is located on the data plate near the top right hand side of the boiler. The Buderus brand name is printed on the outside of the boiler's blue enclosure. Bosch Thermotechnology and the model number are printed on a white label on the blue enclosure.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported in the U.S.

Sold at: Wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide from June 2008 through September 2012 for about $6,000.

Importer: Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., of Watertown, Mass.



Distributor: Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., of Watertown, Mass.

Manufacturer: Bosch Thermotechnik GmbH, of Germany

Manufactured in: Germany

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Release Number: 20-046

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-thermotechnology-recalls-buderus-boilers-due-to-carbon-monoxide-poisoning-hazard-300978449.html

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission