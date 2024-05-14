|
14.05.2024 15:47:38
Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities
Today, primary insider Kristin Misund, Senior Vice President, exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 87.60 per share, and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.
The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.
Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.
After the transactions, Kristin Misund owns 70,223 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.
The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,210,000. Borregaard owns 255,218 treasury shares, representing 0.26% of the total number of shares outstanding.
Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 14 May 2024
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Borregaard ASA
Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX etwas tiefer -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnen leichte Verluste. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich am Dienstag auf grünem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}