Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’335 0.6%  SPI 15’163 0.5%  Dow 38’808 0.3%  DAX 18’158 0.9%  Euro 0.9757 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’953 0.7%  Gold 2’326 1.0%  Bitcoin 57’907 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9047 0.0%  Öl 83.6 1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061HOCHDORF2466652Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
WACKER CHEMIE investiert in mRNA- und Proteinherstellung in den Vereinigten Staaten - WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie im Plus
Pierre Anjolras steigt bei VINCI zum Chief Operating Officer auf - VINCI-Aktie fester
DocMorris-Aktie steigt: DocMorris beginnt mit vorzeitigem Rückkauf von Wandelanleihe
Lonza-Aktie stabil: Lonza-Präsident kritisiert Verhalten von Bundesrat während Corona-Pandemie
BNP-Aktie fester: BNP Paribas plant deutliche Stellenstreichungen in der Schweiz
Suche...
0% Kommission
06.05.2024 16:17:33

Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

Today, primary insider Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 87.60 per share and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.

The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 56,254 shares and holds 34,500 stock options in Borregaard.

Today, primary insider Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), exercised 20,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 87.60 per share and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.

The shares are drawn from Borregaard’s holdings of treasury shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 61,954 shares and holds 42,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following these transactions is 1,255,000. Borregaard owns 259,288 treasury shares, representing 0.26% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 6 May 2024

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.

 

Attachments


Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Alphabet A
✅ Dollarama
✅ Intesa Sanpaolo

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:26 UBS KeyInvest: Mit Schwung in den Mai
10:25 Marktüberblick: Henkel erfreut mit Zahlen
08:55 Zinshoffnungen kehren zurück
08:00 Strom und Gas: die Energiekrise ist vorbei
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Alpahabet A, Dollarama & Intesa Sanpaolo – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
03.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 114.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nvidia, Tesla
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’847.36 18.79 HSSM9U
Short 12’072.18 13.70 H4SSMU
Short 12’506.76 8.95 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’335.18 06.05.2024 16:06:38
Long 10’910.42 19.95 SSSMAU
Long 10’640.00 13.62
Long 10’204.87 8.99 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kritiker Peter Schiff: Darum sollte man extrem bullishen Bitcoin-Kursprognosen keinen Glauben schenken
SEC verschiebt auch Entscheidung zu Ethereum-Spot-ETFs von Grayscale und Franklin Templeton
Ausblick: Palantir legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Griechenland führt Wirtschaftsrankings an: So steht es jetzt um griechische Aktien
Tesla-Chef Musk mit doppeltem Versprechen: So stehen die Chancen für Robotaxis und Model 2
JPMorgan warnt vor verfrühten Verkäufen von KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Amazon-Aktie wenig bewegt: Amazon plant 2000 Jobs in Erfurt zu schaffen
DocMorris-Aktie steigt: DocMorris beginnt mit vorzeitigem Rückkauf von Wandelanleihe
BioNTech-Aktie steigt dennoch: BioNTech bleibt hinter Erwartungen zurück

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit