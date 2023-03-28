SMI 10'786 1.4%  SPI 14'118 1.3%  Dow 32'432 0.6%  DAX 15'128 1.1%  Euro 0.9896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'165 0.8%  Gold 1'956 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'797 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9150 -0.1%  Öl 78.0 -0.2% 
28.03.2023 08:30:00

Borregaard ASA: Notice of Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 18 April 2023 at 13:00 CET as a digital meeting.

The following documents are attached:
- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Guidelines for determining pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee

Borregaard’s Annual Report 2022 is available at the company’s webpage: https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

Notice of attendance is not required for the digital meeting. However, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.

The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.

Login will open at 12:00 CET at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 28 March 2023

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

