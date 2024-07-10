Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Borregaard ASA Aktie
10.07.2024

Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q2 2024 announcement

Borregaard ASA
15.86 CHF -0.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

10 July 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q2 2024 results

Borregaard will report second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the second quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



