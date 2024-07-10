|
10.07.2024 07:55:50
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q2 2024 announcement
10 July 2024: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Presentation of Q2 2024 results
Borregaard will report second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday 17 July 2024 at 07:00 CEST. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.
A presentation of the second quarter 2024 results will also be held at 08:30 CEST and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Nachrichten zu Borregaard ASA
|
02.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Borregaard ASA legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Borregaard ASA
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI vorbörslich im Plus -- DAX vor Börsenbeginn marginal höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Mittwoch leichte Zuschläge verbuchen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendieren zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}