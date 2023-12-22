Borregaard ASA: Borregaard to invest in Kaffe Bueno

Borregaard will co-invest with the European Innovation Council Fund and several other public and private investors in a direct offering of new shares in the Danish bioscience company Kaffe Bueno ApS. In total, Kaffe Bueno will raise EUR 6.2 million in new capital from the direct offering. After the transaction, Borregaard will hold 12% of the shares in Kaffe Bueno, with an investment of EUR 3 million.



Borregaard has been granted warrants to subscribe for additional shares in Kaffe Bueno on or before 31 January 2026. If exercised in full, these warrants will bring Borregaard’s ownership share up to 34% and contribute another EUR 9.25 million in equity to Kaffe Bueno.

From coffee by-products, Kaffe Bueno derives active and functional ingredients which can be applied in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, including personal care, human nutrition, and agriculture. Through the described equity transactions, Kaffe Bueno has secured the necessary funding to complete the construction of their 500 tonnes per year biorefinery in the Copenhagen area. Furthermore, the funding will allow Kaffe Bueno’s first commercial volumes to the market and continued development of their product portfolio.

Sarpsborg, 22 December 2023

