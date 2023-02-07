SMI 11'234 -0.4%  SPI 14'483 -0.5%  Dow 34'157 0.8%  DAX 15'321 -0.2%  Euro 0.9894 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'209 0.1%  Gold 1'872 0.1%  Bitcoin 21'441 1.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 84.1 3.3% 
08.02.2023 00:41:00

BORN PRIMITIVE TO HONOR MILITARY SPOUSES IN OPERATION HOMEFRONT HEROES

Fitness apparel brand to give away $1 million in free joggers to America's homefront heroes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran-owned and Virginia Beach-based Born Primitive is helping deployed U.S. service members send home some extra love and comfort to their spouses this Valentine's Day.

(PRNewsfoto/Born Primitive)

Born Primitive is proud to announce their upcoming initiative "Operation Homefront Heroes: A Born Primitive Heroes Project." This February, the online fitness apparel brand is inviting deployed military service members to nominate their spouses to receive a free pair of Born Primitive's ultra-soft men's or women's joggers. The company hopes to receive enough nominations to give away 12,500 pairs, with a total retail value of $1 million.

"Our brand has always been inspired by the men and women who serve our nation, and that includes military spouses," said Born Primitive Founder/CEO and U.S. Navy Lt. Veteran Bear Handlon. "During deployments, they take care of everything on the homefront – the kids, the house, the yard, the cars, the birthdays, the holidays – everything. This is our way of saying 'Thank You' for their sacrifice, which is often overlooked."

Married, deployed service members are encouraged to nominate their spouses online at https://bornprimitive.com/heroes in early February, with an option to upload a special written or video message to their loved ones that will be delivered electronically, along with their free voucher to redeem the joggers.

Born Primitive's "Heroes Project" is designed to honor America's heroes from all walks of life. Previous campaigns have included free fitness apparel to inspirational coaches and trainers, as well as to frontline hospital workers during COVID-19.

In fact, the $1 Million Jogger Giveaway is just the latest for a company that has been dedicated to giving back since its beginning. Born Primitive, which was still operating out of a garage less than 5 years ago, has now donated more than $1.4 Million to a wide range of charities and causes over the years – everything from military and first responder charities to cancer research and prevention. In 2020, the company donated over $200,000 to local gyms and fitness centers that were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Using our platform to give back has been an important part of Born Primitive's ethos from the beginning, and we'll continue to take that approach as long as we're here," Handlon said.

About Born Primitive:

Founded by former Navy Lieutenant Bear Handlon and co-founder/COO Mallory Riley in 2014, Born Primitive provides fitness, athleisure, and outdoor apparel worldwide. The brand was founded in a garage, and together, they built Born Primitive into an international 9-figure brand while Bear was active duty for nearly 8 years. With almost half of the salaried employees being military veterans, spouses, and former first responders, the brand has always possessed a patriotic ethos and is proud to support all who serve.

www.bornprimitive.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/born-primitive-to-honor-military-spouses-in-operation-homefront-heroes-301741410.html

SOURCE Born Primitive

