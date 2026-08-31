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31.08.2026 08:00:25

Borkum Riffgrund 3 enters commercial operation, strengthening Germany’s energy security with home-grown renewable power

Orsted
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Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
Borkum Riffgrund 3 enters commercial operation, strengthening Germany’s energy security with home-grown renewable power

31-Aug-2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

31.8.2026 08:00:06 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure’s German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3 has been commissioned and is now in commercial operation. With an installed capacity of 913 MW, the project is one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms currently in operation. The commissioning represents another major milestone in the delivery of Ørsted’s 8.1 GW construction programme as well as in Germany’s transition to home-grown renewable energy.

The offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3, jointly owned by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, is in commercial operation. With an installed capacity of 913 MW, Borkum Riffgrund 3 is one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms currently in operation. The project demonstrates how large-scale offshore wind can strengthen energy security by delivering reliable, home-grown electricity to German industry and households.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 produces renewable energy at scale for German industrial and technology offtakers, underscoring the substantial demand for renewable energy in both the new digital economy as well as core industries such as chemicals. Furthermore, the project is advancing Ørsted’s 8.1 GW offshore wind construction programme, which will take the company to a total of more than 18 GW installed offshore wind capacity upon completion.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is Ørsted’s sixth operational offshore wind farm in Germany, following the 253 MW Gode Wind 3 project, which was commissioned in early 2025 and is also jointly owned by Ørsted and Nuveen. Ørsted is Germany’s leading offshore wind operator, accounting for approximately 25 % of the country’s installed offshore wind capacity.

Nuveen Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure investment managers globally with over USD 40 billion in assets under management. 

Patrick Harnett, Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted, said: 

“With Borkum Riffgrund 3 now operational, we’ve delivered a landmark project for Germany and European offshore wind while making further progress on our 8.1 GW construction portfolio. The project demonstrates how offshore wind at scale can bolster energy security across Germany and Europe by powering businesses and homes. We remain committed to building out offshore wind in Germany and Europe, our core market. Stable and predictable regulatory frameworks are essential to enabling further offshore wind investments that can strengthen energy resilience and sustain jobs across Europe.”

Jordi Francesch, Global Head of Asset Management, Clean Energy at Nuveen Infrastructure, said:

“We’re proud to see Borkum Riffgrund 3 with an installed capacity of 913 MW reach commercial operation, marking the delivery of what will be one of Germany’s largest offshore wind farms in operation. Together with Ørsted and our long-term offtake partners, we’re providing clean electricity under a portfolio of long-dated corporate PPAs, supporting both industrial decarbonisation and long-term price visibility for consumers and businesses across Germany. This milestone further demonstrates Nuveen Infrastructure’s ability to develop and manage large and complex clean energy projects at scale and underlines our commitment to accelerating the EU energy transition while enhancing energy security for Germany and the wider region.” 

Josche Muth, Country Manager for Ørsted Germany, said:

“Germany’s energy future won’t be built on fossil imports. It will be built on large-scale domestic renewable power. Borkum Riffgrund 3 is a clear example of how offshore wind can deliver secure, affordable, and home-grown electricity. With an installed capacity of 913 MW powering German industry today, Borkum Riffgrund 3 demonstrates what energy security looks like in practice.”

Felix Gschnell, Programme Director for Borkum Riffgrund 3 at Ørsted, said: 

“The completion of Borkum Riffgrund 3 is a tremendous milestone for the offshore wind industry in Germany. It was a true collective effort by highly dedicated suppliers and an Ørsted project team, drawing on the company’s expertise and extensive experience in handling large-scale offshore wind projects. With our sixth wind farm now operational in the German North Sea, we further consolidate our market-leading position, while emphasising the true capabilities that offshore wind energy brings for advancing the German Energiewende.” 

Powering the decarbonisation of German industry
Borkum Riffgrund 3 is supported by several long-term corporate power purchase agreements which Ørsted has signed with industrial and technology customers, thereby producing reliable power for data centres, retailers, and the chemical industry. Offtake agreements totalling 786 MW have been entered into with Amazon (350 MW), BASF (186 MW), Covestro (100 MW), Energie-Handels-Gesellschaft/REWE Group (100 MW), and Google (50 MW). The contracts range from 10 to 25 years in duration, contributing to German energy independence and security of supply.

European supply chain and local value creation
Borkum Riffgrund 3 is located about 72 km off the coast in the German North Sea and covers an area of approx. 75 km². A total of 83 wind turbines, each with a rated capacity of 11 MW, have been installed at the offshore wind farm. The project has mobilised a broad European supply chain, leveraging wind turbines and foundations from Germany and Denmark, cables from Germany and France, and installation vessels from the Netherlands and Belgium. About 100 German companies have been contracted for the construction of the wind farm. 

With the addition of Borkum Riffgrund 3, Ørsted's installed offshore wind power capacity in Germany increases to around 2.5 GW, enough to supply the equivalent of approx. 2.5 million households with renewable electricity. Operation and maintenance for the new wind farm and Ørsted’s existing German offshore wind portfolio is carried out from Norden-Norddeich and Emden, utilising the robust offshore wind infrastructure and network in Lower Saxony.


For further information, please contact:

Global Media Relations
Frederik Høj Rühne                       
+45 99 55 95 52
globalmedia@orsted.com  

Ørsted Investor Relations
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig
+45 99 55 90 95
IR@orsted.com

Nuveen 
Rachael Dowers  
+44 20 3727 8234
rachael.dowers@nuveenglobal.com
media-inquiries@nuveen.com  
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by 35 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 7,200 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2025, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 25.1 billion (EUR 3.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram. 

About Nuveen 
Nuveen is a global investment leader, managing USD 1.4 trillion in public and private assets for clients around the world, as of June 30, 2026. With broad expertise across income and alternatives, we invest in the growth of businesses, real estate, infrastructure, and natural capital, providing clients with the reliability, access, and foresight unique to our 125+ year heritage. Our prevailing perspective on the future drives our ambition to innovate and adapt our business to the changing needs of investors — all to pursue lasting performance for our clients, our communities, and our global economy.

 
This operation benefits from support from the European Union under the InvestEU Fund 

Attachments


News Source: Ørsted A/S

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: DK0060094928
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: Orsted
LEI Code: W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48
Sequence No.: 441417
EQS News ID: 2390708

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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