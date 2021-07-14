SMI 12’061 -0.2%  SPI 15’521 -0.1%  Dow 34’889 -0.3%  DAX 15’790 0.0%  Euro 1.0823 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’095 0.0%  Gold 1’808 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’906 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9186 0.4%  Öl 76.3 1.5% 
14.07.2021 05:00:00

Boric Acid Market to reach 321.10 thousand MT|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Boric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The boric acid market is poised to grow by 321.10 thousand MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the boric acid market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from developing countries, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, and the increase in demand from the glass industry.

The boric acid market analysis includes application and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in demand from the glass industry as one of the prime reasons driving the boric acid market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The boric acid market covers the following areas:

Boric Acid Market Sizing
Boric Acid Market Forecast
Boric Acid Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Co.
  • Avantor Inc.
  • Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
  • Orocobre Ltd. Co.
  • Rio Tinto Ltd.
  • SCL Italia Spa
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
  • The Chemical Co.
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Propionic Acid Market- The propionic acid market is segmented by application (animal feed and grain preservatives, sodium and calcium propionate, CAP, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Calcium Chloride Market- The calcium chloride market is segmented by application (de-icing and dust control, oil and gas, construction, pharmaceuticals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Avantor Inc.
  • Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu
  • Orocobre Ltd. Co.
  • Rio Tinto Ltd.
  • SCL Italia Spa
  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
  • The Chemical Co.
  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

