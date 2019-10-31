BorgWarner Joins More Than 800 CEOs in an Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 800 Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ in the workplace, Frédéric Lissalde is committing himself and BorgWarner to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. This commitment is driven by a realization that addressing diversity and inclusion is not a competitive issue, but a societal issue. Recognizing that change starts at the executive level, more than 800 CEOs of the world's leading companies and business organizations are leveraging their individual and collective voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, BorgWarner is pledging to take actions to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to openly discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective CEOs and companies have already shared more than 700 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversation via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com. In addition, the coalition sponsored the "Check Your Blind Spots" unconscious bias tour in 2018, which was designed to give people the opportunity to learn about and explore ways to mitigate unconscious bias in their everyday lives.

"To remain an innovative, global leader, we need to include all possible talents and foster diversity and inclusion," said Frédéric Lissalde, BorgWarner President and CEO. "We also need to develop, retain and attract the very best. A common denominator in this is access. Our strategy includes access to leaders and mentors to ensure all are invited, and their contributions are heard, respected and valued."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, and drives innovation and creativity.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is creating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. These actions, available at CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. This ecosystem will expand the impact of this work beyond the office to industries and communities.

One of BorgWarner's actions focuses on the companies' Gender Strategy for Women's Leadership. BorgWarner developed an internal program called Women in Leadership which focuses on women in every level of their career. As part of the program, women gain access to mentors, award winning training programs and events where they learn what it means to be a leader in every level of the organization, how to build on a strong foundation for continued growth and development, and how to overcome unique issues that women face. BorgWarner knows that by joining together with the other signatories to tackle this critical social issue, it will help develop more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the automotive industry.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble and PwC. The coalition encompasses 85 industries and more than 50 academic institutions and associations in all 50 United States, representing millions of employees globally.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 30,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 800 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com.

