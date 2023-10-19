Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BOREO PLC             Investor news           19 October 2023 at 18:00 EET

Boreo will publish its Interim Report January-September 2023 on 2 November 2023

Boreo Plc will publish its Interim Report January-September 2023 on Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 09:00 EET. The release will be available after the publication on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.

CEO Kari Nerg and CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Interim Report in a webcast on the same day at 11:00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented during the presentation.  

Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2023-q3-results and the recording will be available afterwards at: www.boreo.com/investors.

Vantaa, 19 October 2023

Boreo Plc

Kari Nerg
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546

Boreo in brief

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium-sized companies in the long-term. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo's primary objective is sustainable long-term profit generation. This is achieved with a business model that is based on the acquisition and ownership of great entrepreneurial companies with ability to generate sustainable long-term earnings growth and strong cash flows. The profits generated by the portfolio of companies are re-invested back to operations or to acquisitions with attractive expected returns on capital. The decentralized operating structure promoting culture of ownership and release of entrepreneurial energy is a core pillar of the firm’s business concept and sustainable earnings growth is ensured through the support and coaching of companies and the personnel.

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


