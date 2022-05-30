|
30.05.2022 14:00:00
Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the GT Motor machining business
Boreo Oyj Investor News 30 May 2022 at 15:00 EET
Boreo expands its operations at Vantaa headquarters and Machinery Oy has acquired the GT Motor machining business
Boreo has signed a new long-term lease agreement with OP Life Insurance regarding the group’s main premises located in address Ansatie 5, Vantaa. As a result of the new agreement Machinery Oy, part of Boreo, expands its Power and Construction equipment business operations at Ansatie. The expansion enables the development of Machinery’s existing workshop operations and the expansion of other Boreo companies located in Ansatie.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AirBnB / TUI AG
|117741918
|55.00 %
|19.00 %
|Tesla Inc.
|117741919
|56.00 %
|18.00 %
|Logitech / Temenos AG
|117741920
|59.00 %
|13.00 %
In connection with the expansion and the development plan of Machinery’s Power business, Machinery Oy has on May 1, 2022 acquired the machining business operations of Moottorikoneistus Ojala Oy ("GT Motor”). GT Motor will operate during a transition period in its current facilities in Helsinki and the business will be transferred to Machinery’s facilities in Vantaa during autumn 2022. As part of the completed transaction, two employees of GT Motor have transferred to Machinery.
Boreo will renovate new premises to GT Motor next to the existing engine repair workshop. This will enable GT Motor to serve its existing customers with a broader service offering and the future growth of the business. For Machinery, the acquisition enables a broader and quicker service of its industrial customers and locally conducted machining decreases the total lifecycle costs of large industrial engines.
Net sales of GT Motor in 2021 was approximately 0,2m€.
Further information:
Kari Nerg
CEO
+358 44 341 8514
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
Boreo in brief:
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ?
The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs some 400 people in six countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.
Werbung
Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Yleiselektroniikka OyShs -E-
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.03.22
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.21
|Ausblick: Yleiselektroniikka O gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Yleiselektroniikka O legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Yleiselektroniikka OyShs -E-
Rohstoff-Nachfrage steigt durch Krise | BX Swiss TV
Aufgrund der ansteigenden Öl- und Gaspreise steigt auch die Inflation stark an. Rohstoffe werden aktuell überdurchschnittlich nachgefragt. Doch das Angebot vieler Rohstoffe kommt der hohen Nachfrage momentan nicht nach. Vor allem da in der Vergangenheit verpasst wurde in den Neubau von Minen zu investieren. Wie sich die Rohstoffmärkte aktuell entwickeln und wie es insbesondere bei den Metallen Gold und Silber aussieht, beatwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG im Interview auf der Invest in Stuttgart
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: SMI und DAX am ersten Tag der Woche höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihren Erholungskurs diese Woche fortführen. In den USA findet feiertagsbedingt heute kein Handel statt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am ersten Tag der Handelswoche auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}