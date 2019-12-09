09.12.2019 03:00:00

Borderless Access Pivots its Business Focus by Adding Next-Gen Tools and Holistic Consumer Understanding as it Completes 11 Years

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial 10 years witnessed Borderless Access evolve from an online & mobile panel company into one of the leading global digital market research solutions company.

As a company that's always at the forefront of technology adoption and strives to provide high-quality consumer insights to their clients, Borderless Access has taken data quality to the next level by layering their proprietary fraud algorithms and best-in-industry digital fingerprinting tools with Artificial Intelligence (and Machine Learning) on their proprietary platform, SmartSight™.

Quality is pivotal to the company as it has doubled its first-party panel strength to 5.86 Million+ unique respondents across the globe, as per the recent announcement.

"In today's highly digital, multi-device world, where ensuring panelist authenticity and quality of responses is a challenge, Borderless Access is well-equipped with its ML & AI-driven platform SmartSight™to deliver high-quality insights to our clients," said, Ruchika Gupta, Founder & CEO of Borderless Access. "This helps us to confidently reach out to clients with difficult niche audiences in Healthcare, B2B, and markets like South Africa, where though digital adoption is high, digital research is yet to catch-up."

While Ruchika spoke about South Africa, the company has aggressive plans for the African continent as it appointed Bev Tigar as Lead Client Development Consultant for Africa in March this year, to capture more ground and manage client expectations.

Furthermore, Borderless Access has the largest first-party online MR panel in South Africa and have a huge panel base in other key markets of the continent.

Borderless Access was also the recipient of the Best Partner Paper Award at the 21st PAMRO conference held during August 2019 for the paper titled '#10YearChallenge – Data drives insights and insights drive decisions', presented alongside Unilever, for best reflecting the goals of the conference.

"As an organization with 'Client Needs First' focus and a zeal to stay ahead of the curve, Borderless Access will continue to make early bets in new-age technology products and solutions and markets to drive another decade of exceptional growth," stated, Dushyant Gupta, EVP, Borderless Access.

Visit: www.borderlessaccess.com

Media Contact:
Anshul Agarwal
marketing@borderlessaccess.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/747964/Borderless_Access_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Borderless Access

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.12.19
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
06.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
06.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonntagstrend: SPD profitiert von Doppelspitze - AfD verliert
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Darum sieht Goldman Sachs in 2020 einen "Baby-Bärenmarkt" bei Anleihen
Laschet will mit neuer SPD-Führung über höheren CO2-Preis reden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 49: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;