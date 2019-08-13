Boosting sales performance through gamification: SalesScreen debuts in the Singapore market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2011, Norwegian sales performance management tool SalesScreen has helped more than 2,500 teams in Scandinavia and the United States - such as those in Dell and Subaru - achieve higher productivity, satisfaction, and talent retention at work. Now, it has pushed the "Start" button for the Singapore market.

Sindre Haaland, CEO of SalesScreen, says: "SalesScreen is all about unleashing talent. We are a dedicated group of people working hard to make SalesScreen the number one software for any sales team worldwide. We are confident that we will have the same success in Singapore as we have had in Scandinavia and the United States."

Led by Regional Director Vidar Haaland, SalesScreen opened their office in Singapore in June 2019, with a focus on helping businesses leverage the typically high ambition and drive of Singaporean millennials. In an interview with Vidar in early August, he said: "We are focusing our next phase on Asia because while the disengagement challenge is universal, with the average percentage of engaged employees worldwide at 15%, in East Asia this number is as low as 6%.

We believe that SalesScreen can effectively help businesses increase this number dramatically by providing the tools and the expertise needed to foster a collaborative and dynamic work culture through gamification and visualisation of team output and performance."

How does SalesScreen work?

SalesScreen's product focuses on gamifying the workplace and tapping on the innate competitiveness of individuals to increase work motivation and boost the bottom line of businesses.

There are 4 main aspects to the product:

Recognition: Sharing the accomplishments of users across SalesScreen dashboards to allow peers to recognise and celebrate these achievements. Accomplishing goals will also earn users virtual coins which can be exchanged for real-world rewards;

Competitions: Pitting individuals and teams against each other in company or individual-initiated competitions, with the goal of outdoing their peers in hitting - and even exceeding - their targets;

Leaderboards: Broadcasting progress and achievements of users on leaderboards in real-time. This allows everyone to keep track of who's leading the competition, and be motivated to work even harder; and

Visualisation: Visualising key performance indicator data using dashboards to help users better interpret results, predict outcomes and set new goals. These customisable dashboards can be displayed on desktops, mobiles and even television screens - from anywhere in the world.

SalesScreen offers integrations with commonly-used software such as Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zapier to streamline the feeding of data into its product. Through integrating Salesforce with SalesScreen for example, social media lead generation agency Social Blue experienced a 200% increase in engagement across its four global offices, while real estate agency Proaktiv has seen its revenue grow by 34%.

Entering the Singapore market

SalesScreen has chosen Singapore as the base of its Asian operations, due to the ease of doing business in Singapore and the software's immediate relevance for local businesses struggling to attract and retain top sales talent. Already globally recognised as a key tool for team performance, SalesScreen has had some great early successes in the Singapore market.

Shortly after opening its Singapore office, SalesScreen added five-star luxury hotel Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel the Stamford to its portfolio of satisfied customers in Singapore. The hotel signed a 12-month contract for the software in early July 2019 after a 2-month pilot overseen by Vidar, and has already reported experiencing higher team engagement and morale at work.

Rob McIntyre, General Manager - Sales and Marketing at Fairmont Singapore and Swissotel the Stamford, shares: "The team loves SalesScreen because they can instantly see how they are doing compared to their sales targets and how well they are competing against their colleagues. I really like how SalesScreen gives real-time feedback on how sales are going for the day and when significant pieces of business are being proposed. This reporting aspect is a real bonus and has great functionality.

[Since adopting SalesScreen] we have gotten rid of countless of old-fashioned methods of trying to track sales performance and can now focus on improving performance rather than trying to work out how individuals are performing."

All SEA businesses interested in SalesScreen's product have the opportunity to trial it for free for a month as SalesScreen recognises the "try before you buy" mentality of the market. SalesScreen's successes in Scandinavia and the United States, combined with the teams' knowledge of what drives Singaporean millennials in the workforce, product will help increase performance, reduce staff turnover and improve the bottom line for Singaporean businesses.

Vidar says: "At SalesScreen, we believe that gamification and visualisation of key performance indicators will be the future of sales. The sooner you start the faster you will see results".

To learn more about SalesScreen, visit https://www.salesscreen.com/ .

About SalesScreen

SalesScreen is a software-as-a-service sales performance management tool that combines gamification, teamwork and tailored key performance indicators to help businesses motivate, optimise and enhance the performance of their sales teams. Since its founding in Norway in 2011, SalesScreen has grown rapidly in Scandinavia and the United States. SalesScreen has proven itself widely popular among employees, C-suites and human resource directors for its innovative ability to inject play into performance in a way that contributes directly to the bottom line.

SOURCE SalesScreen