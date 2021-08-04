SMI 12’163 -0.1%  SPI 15’630 -0.1%  Dow 35’116 0.8%  DAX 15’555 -0.1%  Euro 1.0728 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 0.0%  Gold 1’810 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’642 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9042 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 -1.3% 
04.08.2021 03:51:00

Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 4

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website:  http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

Media Contact:
Kim Soward
Booking Holdings
kimberly.soward@bookingholdings.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-second-quarter-2021-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-august-4-301347835.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

