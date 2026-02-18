Booking Holdings Aktie 40656108 / US09857L1089
18.02.2026 23:44:33
Booking Holdings Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Profit
(RTTNews) - Booking Holdings Inc. (PCLN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.42 billion, or $44.22 per share. This compares with $1.06 billion, or $31.95 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 billion or $48.80 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $6.34 billion from $5.47 billion last year.
Booking Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS: $44.22 vs. $31.95 last year. -Revenue: $6.34 Bln vs. $5.47 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 14 % To 16 %
