BookDoc, partners it's way to being Southeast Asia's Next Generation Healthcare Ecosystem is looking to raise Series A from Strategic partners

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BookDoc operates across the healthcare continuum connecting patients to healthcare professionals anytime, anywhere (Search & Book) with over 40,000 healthcare providers, brings healthcare to users fingertips (Tele-Consult), incentivizes users to stay active (Activ) redeemable in over 1,800 offline and online locations, provides an e-commerce platform with over 5,000 products and services (Marketplace) and accessibility to health alerts and medical information (News/Events). Its unique business model offers a one-stop ecosystem that connects users to comprehensive online and offline healthcare resources.

BookDoc today seamlessly integrates with navigation (Google Map, Waze), transportation (Grab, Uber, Malindo Air), accommodation (Agoda, Airbnb), recommended restaurants and attractions (TripAdvisor) and health alerts/news (MIMS), is the first and the only healthcare platform endorsed by Ministry of Health, Malaysia. It also collaborates with more than 100 reward partners including Eu Yan Sang, Petron, Chow Tai Fook, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Guardian, and many more in 12 countries, enable users to earn rewards at over 1,600 online and offline locations. It also partners with Special Olympic Asia Pacific to encourage active lifestyle among people with intellectual disabilities.

BookDoc is selected by the ASEAN Secretariat as one of the most innovative digital companies in ASEAN. It also won many accolades and awards, among which, Frost & Sullivan 2019 Chinese New Economy Awards (Excellence in Innovations), Frost & Sullivan 2018 New Economy Award and many more.

"We look forward to end the year with more strategic partnerships with insurance companies and conglomerates; adding deep understanding in business, product and technology to our growing ecosystem. These opportunities are aimed to create meaningful and long term value, as such alliances can help generate industry leading technology solutions, driving more business growth while unlocking the full potential of digital transformation in the healthcare industry. We have been approached by many VCs but we are looking beyond financials that could help us accelerate our growth via their strategic position to enables us to build an even more complete healthcare ecosystem."

"By joining forces, we hope to create the next-generation fully digitally health and wellness solutions which are more personal, affordable and accessible in improving health outcomes, lowering overall costs with enhanced digital experience," said Dato' Chevy Beh.

BookDoc was founded by Dato' Chevy Beh and Joel Neoh, with company backers including the King of Gaming's family of Dr Stanley Ho, Member of the Brunei Royal family, and the Achmad Hamami family (billionaire family from Indonesia).

The health and wellness industry now worth USD $4.2 trillion, has witnessed unprecedented growth in the past decade. Its future looks bright.

