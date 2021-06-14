BookDoc is expanding to Philippines via collaboration with Childhope Philippines Foundation, Inc.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BookDoc is pleased to announce its expansion to Philippines via its collaboration with Childhope Philippines Foundation, Inc. BookDoc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Childhope Philippines Foundation, Inc. in relation to corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes and promotions.

According to BookDoc's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dato' Chevy Beh, "BookDoc is extremely honoured to collaborate with Childhope Philippines Foundation, Inc. as part of BookDoc's CSR initiatives. We appreciate the opportunity provided whereby BookDoc can play a part in giving back to the society while expanding its presence to Philippines, so as to create a complete ecosystem in Philippines connecting patients to healthcare and health-related services. We are hoping to increase in terms of subscribers as well as the scope and depth of our services in Philippines."

Dr. Herbert Quilon Carpio, Childhope Philippines Executive Director, said, "This partnership with BookDoc is a welcome opportunity for us to innovate in ways to conduct advocacy and fundraising for our street children beneficiaries. I think that the ideas and projects for cooperation are limitless, and we look forward to more collaborations with BookDoc for the benefit of the vulnerable street children in Metro Manila."

ABOUT BOOKDOC

BookDoc, with a presence in 25 countries/regions (Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand), is an online platform that operates across the healthcare continuum connecting patients to healthcare professionals anytime and anywhere, while incentivising people to stay active. BookDoc has established an integrated online ecosystem which comprises seven (7) comprehensive platforms:

Search & Book: allows users to search and book healthcare professionals anytime and anywhere, and integrates seamlessly with navigation (Google Map, Waze), transport (Grab, Uber, Malindo Air), accommodation (Agoda, Airbnb) and recommended restaurants & attractions (TripAdvisor) for a hassle-free and enjoyable overall healthcare appointment experience;

Activ: users can earn rewards and discounts from over 100 major retail partners and service providers in 12 countries for maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. The rewards are redeemable across over 4,400 offline and online locations);

Marketplace: e-Commerce platform with a variety of health services available which users can enjoy at discounted rates and redeem at hospital, clinic, other health/wellness facilities over 5,000 SKUs. E.g. Health-screening, dental, gym membership, mask, sanitizers, etc.;

Tele-Consult: brings healthcare to users' fingertips with specialists covering children, skin, mental health, women's health and sexual health through a live chat session with healthcare practitioners;

Events & News: users have access to the latest medical & health information made available by Monthly Index of Medical Specialties (MIMS) and healthcare experts, as well as events (health conferences, marathons, blood donation drive etc.) with auto-reminder and other features;

Heath Coaching: users can reach out to our team of inhouse nutritionists and dietitians on dietary advice to achieve their desired goals;

Employee Benefits: Seamless, automated and cashless platform for employers to administer their employee benefits;

COVID-19 Feature: provides up-to-date information, webinar sessions, and COVID-19 tests as an official partner of the Malaysian Ministry of Health and WeDoctor, of one the world's largest digital healthcare companies.

The company is backed by a diverse group of investors from entrepreneurs to seasoned healthcare and insurance professionals, bankers, regulators as well as ICT professionals. It is available online via the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery.

BookDoc is a multi-award winning company that has won awards from CNBC as one of the World's Top 100 Startup Companies; ASEAN Summit (Business Awards 2019 and 2020) as the most innovative startup in the region and also by Frost & Sullivan (2015-2021) as one of the most innovative healthcare technology startups in the region.

SOURCE BookDoc