17.03.2021 23:00:00

Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) ("Bonterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. D. Michael G. Stewart to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective March 17, 2021. Bonterra believes Mr. Stewart's extensive energy experience and expertise across all facets of corporate governance will provide invaluable contributions to the Board.

Mr. Stewart currently serves on the board of TSX and NYSE-listed TC Energy and brings more than 40 years of experience in the Canadian energy industry with an extensive track record serving as a corporate director.  He was a member of the board of Pengrowth Energy Corporation from 2010 to 2020 and on the board of its predecessor, Pengrowth Corporation from 2006 to 2010.  His background also includes serving as a director of CES Energy Solutions Corp. from 2010 to 2019 and of its predecessor, Canadian Energy Services Inc. from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Stewart was on the board of directors of Northpoint Resources Ltd from 2013 to 2015; of C&C Energia Ltd. from 2010 to 2012; and of Orleans Energy Ltd. from 2008 to 2010.  Previously, he was Chairman and trustee of Esprit Energy Trust from 2004 to 2006, and a director of Creststreet Power & Income General Partner Limited from 2003 to 2006. 

In addition to his significant board experience, Mr. Stewart held a number of senior leadership positions with Westcoast Energy Inc. from 1993 to 2002, including as Vice President, Business Development. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a non-practicing member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.  Mr. Stewart holds a Bachelor of Science (Geological Sciences) with First Class Honours from Queen's University.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas production corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, focused on its long-term model of generating sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders. The Company's shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bonterra Energy Corp.

