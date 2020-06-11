WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Bonnsu-Recalls-Miniware-Teething-Spoons-Due-to-Choking-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Miniware Teething Spoons

Hazard: The teething spoon can break in a child's mouth when being used as a teether, posing a choking hazard to infants.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should stop using the recalled teething spoons immediately and contact Bonnsu for a free replacement product.

Consumer Contact:

Bonnsu toll-free at 855-334-8129 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at hello@miniware.com, or online at www.miniware.com and click on "Recalls" located at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Units: About 32,200

Description:

The recalled Miniware teething spoons are made from food-grade silicone designed for infants to use during the teething phase, approximately 4-24 months of age. The spoons were sold in a set of two and came in gray, aqua, peach, key lime (green), cotton candy (pink), and lavender colors. "Miniware" is stamped in raised letters on the handle of the spoons.

The spoons were also sold in Meal Kit Configurations. The kits were "First Bites" that included spoons, bowl, suction foot, and lid. The spoons colors came in key lime, aqua, cotton candy, lavender, gray and peach. The "First Bites Travel Kit" included a spoon, bowl, suction foot, and travel bag. The spoons came in lavender and aqua color. The "Sip and Snack" kit included a spoon, bowl, suction foot and drinking cup. The spoon came in peach and gray color.

Incidents/Injuries: Bonnsu has received one report of an infant who bit through the silicone teething spoon, resulting in a piece separating inside the infant's mouth.

Sold At: Online on Miniware.com, Amazon.com, and in stores including Dillard's, The Tot, Turquoise, The Mellowland, Mom Loves Me, and Bitte nationwide from December 2017 through March 2020 for between $14 and $42.

Importer: Bonnsu LLC, of Sausalito, Calif. doing business as Miniware

Manufactured in: Taiwan

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 20-135

