Bonduelle Aktie [Valor: 919168 / ISIN: FR0000063935]
05.03.2025 17:45:00

BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Bonduelle
6.66 EUR -1.33%
BONDUELLE 

Head office: "La Woestyne" - 59173 Renescure - France
Bonduelle a French S.C.A (Partnership limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 euros
Registered under number : 447 250 044 ( Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)


MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS 
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of the latest informationTotal number of shares forming capitalNumber of voting rights



28.02.2025


32 630 114


Theoretical Total
52?517?427




Actual Total*
51?969?006


*Actual Total = total number of voting rights attached to the number of shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment


