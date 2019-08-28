28.08.2019 23:00:00

Bonduelle applauds Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's 2019-2024 investments in the food processing research cluster

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - This morning at the Bonduelle plant in Bedford, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, announced $4.6 million in funding over five years for a new research cluster that will leverage science and innovation to strengthen Canada's value-added food sector. Bonduelle applauds this major investment, which will fund two of its projects with the research cluster. The research cluster will be governed and headed up by Canadian Food Innovators (CFI).

Logo: Bonduelle (CNW Group/Bonduelle Americas)

"This funding will allow us to launch extremely promising research projects on frozen food safety that are a source of great pride for the Bonduelle Group," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Bonduelle Americas Long Life. "Bonduelle will be joining forces with teams at Cintech Agroalimentaire, the Saint-Hyacinthe Research and Development Centre, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and Exceldor to offer innovative, healthy, and delicious foods that meet the industry's highest quality standards."

Today's announcement also underscores the government's belief in creating an ecosystem that fosters collaborative efforts to find innovative solutions for the industry and consumers.

"Consumers want to know their food is safe. Our proactive efforts in this area stem from our corporate commitment to offering healthy food," Mr. McNeil concluded.

About the research cluster

The Canadian Food Innovators food processing research cluster is sector-led and brings together university and government researchers to accelerate innovation by adopting and commercializing innovative agri-industrial products, technologies, processes, and services. 

About Bonduelle

Founded in 1853, Bonduelle's mission is to become a "world leader in well-being through plant-based food." With a commitment to innovation and a long-term outlook, the group has diversified its operations and increased its geographic reach. Bonduelle is well established in the Americas, with over 6,500 partners and numerous processing facilities, including eight in Canada, nine in the U.S., and one in Brazil. These facilities process frozen and canned vegetables along with a range of sauces, baked beans, legumes, soups, and fresh salad bowls. In addition to manufacturing products for large distributors and retailers, Bonduelle's North American subsidiary also markets vegetables under its own brand names, including Bonduelle, Arctic Gardens, Del Monte, and Graves in Canada.

From the left to the right : Daniel Vielfaure, Deputy CEO of Bonduelle Group and CEO of Bonduelle Americas, Denis Paradis, Member of Federal Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, Mark McNeil, CEO of Bonduelle Americas Long Life, and David Shambrock, General Manager of Canadian Food Innovators. (CNW Group/Bonduelle Americas)

SOURCE Bonduelle Americas

