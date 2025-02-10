Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Meyer Burger Aktie
10.02.2025 19:44:52

Bondholder meetings approve amendments proposed by MBT Systems GmbH and Meyer Burger Technology AG

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bondholder meetings approve amendments proposed by MBT Systems GmbH and Meyer Burger Technology AG

10.02.2025 / 19:44 CET/CEST

Media release

Thun, Switzerland – February 10, 2025

Bondholder meetings approve amendments proposed by MBT Systems GmbH and Meyer Burger Technology AG

Bondholder meetings for the 2027 convertible bonds and the 2029 convertible bonds, each issued by MBT Systems GmbH and guaranteed by Meyer Burger Technology AG, were held today.

Bondholders representing 72.07 per cent of the 2027 convertible bonds participated in the meeting for the 2027 convertible bonds. 100 per cent of the bonds represented at that meeting voted in favor of the proposed amendments, exceeding the required threshold.

Bondholders representing 74.34 per cent of the 2029 convertible bonds participated in the meeting for the 2029 convertible bonds. 100 per cent of the bonds represented at that meeting voted in favor of the proposed amendments, exceeding the required threshold.

The amendments entered into force on February 10, 2025.

For further details on the amendments, please refer to the respective convertible bondholder invitations, each published on https://www.meyerburger.com/en/investor-relations/debt-investors.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider
Head Corporate Communications
M. +49 174 349 17 90
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller 
Investor Relations
M. +41 43 268 3231
alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces highly efficient solar cells and solar modules of the latest generation based on the patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also develops its own equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates a research center and an equipment site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in Goodyear (Arizona, USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the durability and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules.

Meyer Burger was founded in Switzerland in 1953. Since then, it has developed and patented numerous technologies that are now used in many of the solar modules produced worldwide.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MBTN.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

Additional features:

File: MM Bondholder Meetings Results EN

End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2084035

 
End of News EQS News Service

2084035  10.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084035&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

