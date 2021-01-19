SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’976 0.5%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’842 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’763 0.4%  Dollar 0.8888 -0.2%  Öl 55.8 1.9% 
19.01.2021 19:11:00

Bonaire to Open to North American Visitors with Direct Flights Scheduled to Resume

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tourism Corporation Bonaire has announced with much enthusiasm that the island will welcome back North American travelers with direct flight service set to resume from Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Newark in February. The island is also prepared to meet travelers' viral testing needs required by the CDC with both convenient and private options for a seamless and safe visit to a destination abounding with untouched nature, a rich culture and endless adventure.

Delta Airlines will resume its weekly direct flights from Atlanta (ATL) beginning Saturday, February 6, 2021. On February 13, 2021, American Airlines' Wednesday and Saturday routes from Miami (MIA) and United Airlines' non-stop Saturday flights to/from Houston (IAH) and Newark (EWR) will begin scheduled service to Bonaire.

To avoid 10 days quarantine at own cost, travelers must have proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to their arrival. Additionally, travelers must complete a health declaration form for the Public Health Department, 48 hours prior to departure from the US, which may be downloaded at https://bonairepublichealth.org/en/form.  

To accommodate recent CDC developments requiring U.S. travelers abroad to show negative COVID-19 test results upon re-entry beginning January 26, Bonaire has promptly announced a collaboration between Medical Laboratory Services and Health Center Bon Bida Bonaire, providing both on-site and on-location COVID-19 PCR testing needed for travel declaration. The price for the Antigen rapid test is $75 USD and the PCR test $150 USD, while private testing at hotel rooms, vacation homes, etc., incurs a $120.00 surcharge (per location fee, not per person). Results will be available within 24-36 hours and shared with the customer by e-mail by means of an official English travel document. Appointments can be made seven days a week via pcr@bonbida.com and / or (+599) 7875687.

Before traveling, it is advised to visit https://www.bonairecrisis.com/en/ for additional information, resources and the most up to date statistics and requirements.

Bonaire provides a unique backdrop for travelers, teeming with environmental awareness evident in its national parks, undisturbed reef systems and the island's flourishing flora and fauna. Ripe with luxurious and authentic experience, visitors have access to secluded beaches, hidden hiking trails, design-forward villas and accommodations, clandestine culinary experiences, mangrove-lined waterways, and more.

To learn more about Bonaire, please visit www.tourismbonaire.com.

Contact Information:
Diamond Public Relations
bonaire@diamondpr.com  
310-596-3200

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonaire-to-open-to-north-american-visitors-with-direct-flights-scheduled-to-resume-301211082.html

SOURCE Tourism Corporation Bonaire

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 64.80
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 318.20
1.03 %
Novartis 85.52
0.58 %
Givaudan 3’554.00
0.31 %
Geberit 557.40
0.07 %
Swiss Re 83.66
-0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 50.64
-1.17 %
UBS Group 13.22
-1.45 %
CS Group 12.17
-1.46 %
CieFinRichemont 83.54
-2.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:07
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
11:00
Grains and Currencies Diverge
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
09:02
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

16:56
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen
Calida-Aktie klettert kräftig: Calida-Verwaltungsrat Marco Gadola tritt zur GV 2022 zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich seitwärts. Der DAX gab schlussendliche nach. Nach der Feiertagspause geht es an den US-Börsen am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit