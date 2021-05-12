SMI 11’034 0.4%  SPI 14’142 0.3%  Dow 33’836 -1.3%  DAX 15’150 0.2%  Euro 1.0968 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’947 0.0%  Gold 1’821 -0.9%  Bitcoin 49’939 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9082 0.5%  Öl 69.5 1.2% 
12.05.2021 19:03:00

Bona Fide Masks Corp. and Powecom Strengthen Their Partnership for the Long Term

MT. VERNON, N.Y., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With infectious disease experts predicting changes in mask requirements due to current COVID-19 infection rates, Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com) and Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies Co., Ltd. (Powecom) today confirmed that they're prepared to meet America's shifting PPE needs together.

Bona Fide Masks

Bona Fide Masks Corp. and Powecom are committed to providing authentic Powecom masks and now other authentic Powecom products in the U.S. and Canada. Jing Yip, Powecom's Marketing and Export Officer, states, "We are proud to continue and strength our relationship with our most important U.S. partner, Bona Fide Masks Corp. We highly recommend www.bonafidemasks.com for purchases of genuine Powecom KN95s and our full product line."

As the premier and largest regional distributor for Powecom KN95 masks, Bona Fide Masks Corp. has garnered media attention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers and independent consumer advocates point to the "trust factor." Bona Fide Masks Corp. is family owned and operated, with the related family business, Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc., dating to 1938. "People trust us because we're doing it right. We remain committed to distributing authentic masks now and in the future. We are very proud of our efforts, and we look forward to providing trust and confidence not only during this time of uncertainty, but for the long term," explains President Bill Taubner.

Bona Fide Masks Corp. will continue to be well-positioned with stock for immediate shipment.

﻿

